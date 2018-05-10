Viral: Photo shows grateful Ohio beagle saved from euthanasia on his ‘freedom ride’

FINDLAY, Ohio — The sweet photo of a beagle rescued just before he was to be euthanized is going viral.

Schenley Kirk posted the photo, saying: “The BEST Freedom Ride Picture EVER!”

It shows Gregory the beagle resting his little head on her husband, Joe’s, shoulder in the car.

Today reports that Gregory is two and was found as a stray. He was taken to the Franklin County Dog Shelter in Columbus on April 25. He was placed on a euthanasia list after the shelter discovered he had heartworm.

Joe, who co-founded the Hound Rescue and Sanctuary with his wife, drove two hours to pick him up on May 1, just two days before he was to be euthanized. He said it felt like they’d “known each other for years.”

The photo has been shared over 9,000 times on Facebook since his pick-up on May 1.

The Kirks Gregory is doing well and is on heartworm treatment. Schenley says he is very loving, affectionate and well-behaved, and there’s already been an adoption offer. He’ll be able to go to his forever home when he’s cleared by a vet in around two months.

“That is why we do what we do. That is what makes it all worthwhile, knowing that we are able to save the lives of these dogs in need,” Schenley told TODAY. “And their appreciation and the love they give back is amazing. There’s nothing better.”

