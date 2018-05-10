Goodbye binkie: More parents leaving tradition behind, turning to ‘RIE parenting’

More and more parents are leaving tradition behind when it comes to parenting.

Vanity Fair reports the Resources for Infant Educators, or the RIE method, is catching on with more parents.

The goal is to treat children as individual people by speaking to them in conversation rather than in baby talk.

It cautions against sippy cups in order to allow children to drink in a “dignified way.” And it discourages the use of pacifiers, in that a baby has a “right to cry.”

RIE also warns against using baby carriers, high chairs and bouncers, in that they hurt a child’s development by containing them.

The RIE vision statement states:

“Through our approach which honors infants and young children as equal members in relationships, we are dedicated to creating a culture of people who are authentic, resourceful and respectful. Our work is inspired by the natural integrity of infants and the formative power of relationships in their lives. When allowed to unfold in their own way and in their own time, children discover, manifest and inspire the best in themselves and in others. We are profoundly committed to sharing the opportunity to see infants with new eyes.”

Celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis and Felicity Huffman are fans of the parenting method.

For more on the RIE method, click here.