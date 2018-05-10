Fox Recipe Box: Ham, Asparagus, White Cheddar Quiche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Gitta Stonitsch has a great idea for treating mom's to a special breakfast on Mother's Day. She is running a special 'Breakfast in Bed in a Box' for the holiday that dads and families can order ahead of time to present to mom. Gitta shared the quiche recipe with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

Click here to learn more about Gitta's Table Restaurant & Wine Shop in Avon Lake.

Ham, Asparagus & White Cheddar Quiche

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

5 eggs

1 1/2 cups half n half

1 1/2 tsp.salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

Fillers:

3-4 oz.favorite cheese

3-4 oz. chopped asparagus

3-4 oz. ham cubes

Spray pan with non-stick spray. Form puff pastry to inside of pan. Arrange selected ingredients in the pan. Whip eggs, cream, pepper, salt and pour into pan. Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes. Cover with foil halfway to prevent burning of puff pastry. Enjoy!