Four-pack Friday! Live Nation offers FOX 8 viewers chance at free concert tickets

What better way to kick off your Friday than this: Live Nation is offering viewers the chance at free concert tickets.

It’s 4-pack Friday! All viewers have to do is stay tuned to the 8 a.m. show for details and a phone number.

It all kicks off Friday, May 11, when you’ll have the chance to win 4 general admission tickets to see Yanni at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland on May 18.

Then stay tuned all summer for more chances to win tickets to different concerts. You’ll also have a chance to win gift cards to Panini’s.

***All of your concert information from Live Nation, right here***