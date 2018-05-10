Akron man wanted after girlfriend’s 10-year-old son shoots self in foot

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man after his girlfriend’s 10-year-old accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Richard Allen Horton, 35, is now wanted on charges for endangering children, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.

According to police, it happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Homestead Street.

According to the boy’s mother, the victim was home alone with his two siblings when he found a handgun that belonged to Horton. The 10-year-old then accidentally shot himself.

One of the siblings at the home called the mother who was taking another sibling to work. The mother came home and took the 10-year-old to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Horton is described as being 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. He is still in possession of the handgun in the shooting, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.