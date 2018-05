Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio - Some Solon residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that would put a winery, hotel and some condos in their backyards.

Residents in the Thornbury neighborhood say their property values will decrease significantly if the mixed-use plan is approved.

BNH Enterprises Corporation in Cleveland Heights owns the land, and has hired an architect to draw up plans.

