Police asking for help locating missing 17-year-old from Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old from Highland Heights.

Jeremy Star Negrelli has been missing since May 6. He returned home from work on May 5 around 11 p.m. He took his computer, camera and cat with him.

He is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair with blonde tips.

He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a grey hoodie. He has scars on his upper arms and thighs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highland Heights Police Department at 440-442-1221.