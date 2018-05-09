Person of interest in murder of 15-year-old in Utah may be headed to Cleveland area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A person of interest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Utah may be headed to the Cleveland area, according to authorities.

Salt Lake City police say Shaun French, 24, is wanted for questioning in the homicide of Baleigh Bagshaw, 15, who was killed Monday afternoon. Bagshaw was violently attacked after she returned home from school, KSTU reports.

Her mother heard part of the attack, police say.

"She was on the phone with her mother, she was brutally attacked while inside her home," said Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake Police Department. "The mother heard the attack going on, and then the phone went dead. At that time, the mother called a neighbor to go check on Baileigh, and who also contacted police."

A warrant has been issued for French's arrest, who faces a charge of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Police say French had lived in the same home as Bagshaw, but wasn't living there when she was found dead,

Police say they believe French was traveling east on Interstate 80 in a 1991 Daihatsu Rocky with camouflage paint. He has a Wyoming license plate, 19-13974. He is considered armed and dangerous.

There is now an active warrant for Unlawful Sexual Acts with a Minor out for Shaun French, the #PersonOfInterest in the #Homicide of Baleigh Bagshaw. The warrant stems from previous contact with the victim. Help us find him! #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/q3yAGnnzkV — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 8, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000.

