Parma School Board votes to cut more than $9 million from budget over next 2 years

PARMA, Ohio -- Massive layoffs are on their way to the Parma School District after voters rejected a new operating levy.

Wednesday evening, the school board voted unanimously to cut $9.3 million from the budget over the next two years.

Potential cuts listed in a draft proposal from an April work session listed as many as 67 staff positions that could be cut, including teachers and support staff. The exact number of layoffs was still being determined.

The school board president said the board will look at maybe putting another levy on the ballot this fall.

Watch Kevin Freeman's report, above, for more; click here to read more.

