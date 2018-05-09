Missing: Nykayla Lehman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Nykayla Lehman, 17, is a student of the Akron Digital Academy.

A judge placed her on house arrest March 5. That same day, she walked out of the house and hasn't been seen since.

She was wearing purple pajama bottoms, a gray T-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Police think she may be hanging around Nome Avenue in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.

