Mentor students, families to be reimbursed for canceled Washington, D.C. trip

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor eighth graders and their families will be reimbursed for their trips to Washington, D.C., which was canceled over issues with Discovery Tours.

The Mentor School Board passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the reimbursement.

Last week, the night before hundreds of students were set to leave for Washington, D.C., the trip was canceled due to a problem with the tour company, Discovery Tours. More than 500 students were set to go on the trip, and each student paid $455 to go.

A letter from Mentor Supt. Bill Porter to parents and guardians states:

“I am pleased to have another update to share with you this evening regarding the cancelled 8th grade Washington, D.C. trip. In particular, this information pertains to the financial implications we’ve been investigating and working to get funds back to you. The Mentor Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution at tonight’s board meeting to authorize the school district to reimburse you– the parents and guardians– for any unrecovered funds paid to Discovery Tours for the trip. We have identified sources of non-tax dollars to accomplish this undertaking. Related Story

Mentor students surprised with trip to Cedar Point and more! You will need to work through our Treasurer’s Office to obtain a reimbursement. The procedure to do so is being developed and will be communicated with you when it is finalized. I hope you saw the email I sent this afternoon that outlines our alternative 8th grade trip plans. Thank you for your patience and continued support of Mentor Schools as we’ve worked together to navigate this challenge. Again, the information on what to do to obtain your reimbursement from the school district will be coming from the Treasurer’s Office.”

Since Mentor canceled its trip, over 450 complaints have been made to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office against Discovery Tours. The company has also filed for bankruptcy.

