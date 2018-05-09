I-Team: Justice hits a snag after video shows arrest for sex assaults at RTA stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing how Cleveland police quickly arrested a man for sexually assaulting three women at an RTA rapid stop. But the instant justice has hit a snag.

The attacks happened last November at the RTA stop near East 116 and Shaker Blvd. Three women flagged down police. The video has just been released to the I-Team.

The video shows one victim telling an officer, "You could tell he was serious. He said ‘Gimme your phones.’"

And then he pulled out the gun. "He's like, ‘I'm gonna take you all over there.’" The woman added, “And he just put the gun up to my head. He said, ‘I like you.’”

Quickly, Cleveland police searched the area, and the video shows officers spotting the suspect hiding in some bushes. Officers can be heard saying, “Pull him out. Pull him out.”

A grand jury indicted Deondre Bonner. But now months later, records show, he was found incompetent to stand trial. Sent to a mental health facility. Doctors are working to get his mind right so he can, at some point, go on trial.

No telling when that might be. However, records also show doctors are confident they can restore Bonner to competency.

A police report shows an RTA train operator passing through that platform the night of the attacks actually saw a sex assault.

RTA is rebuilding that station, and the agency says that will include adding new lighting and new safety measures.

Meantime, the court waits for the chance to prosecute Bonner on a long list of felony charges.

At the scene that night, the video shows officers saying, "Male in custody. Good work.” And, one officer can be heard telling the victims, "You have nothing to worry about any more. The guy's caught. You're with the police."