Go fish! Lake Metroparks stocking 13 ponds where fishing licenses aren’t required

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Lake Metroparks will stock 13 ponds throughout Lake County Wednesday.

According to a press release, fishing licenses are not required to fish at the 13 ponds.

The first of the ponds to be stocked will be at Concord Woods Nature Park in Concord Township.

The following fish will be stocked:

– 700 pounds of large-mouth bass (12″+ )

– 400 channel catfish (9-12″)

– 400 bluegill (6-8″)

– 270 fathead minnows

According to the release, catch and release fishing is encouraged, as it helps maintain fish populations and ensures that many park goers experience the same opportunities to enjoy fishing.

For more, click here.