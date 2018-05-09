× David’s Instant Pulled Pork

Instant Pot pulled pork

4 lbs. Pork shoulder or pork butt

2 c. Dr. Pepper (coke or root beer can be substituted)

2 c. Favorite bbq sauce (1 c. to cook, 1 c. to dress finished pork)

1 onion chopped

1 tbs onion powder

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

1 tsp favorite smoky rub (optional)

Buns or rolls to serve

Cut up pork roast into 4 or 5 pieces. Add to Instant Pot along with onion powder, garlic powder, optional dry rub, salt and pepper. Mix well. Add 1 c. BBQ sauce, all of the Dr. Pepper, and chopped onions.

Set pot on high pressure for 50 minutes. At the end of 50 minutes, allow natural release of pressure for 10 minutes.

Remove pork from pot and shred with 2 forks. Discard large pieces of fat.

Mix several tbs of cooking juice with remaining cup of BBQ sauce.

Serve on buns or rolls, dressing each sandwich with a little BBQ sauce mixture.

Enjoy!