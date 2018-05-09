Cleveland police searching for woman accused of robbing a Rite Aid at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help locating a woman wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police say the woman went to the Rite Aid on Superior Avenue on April 21 and walked up to the counter to purchase an iced tea. The suspect is seen on surveillance video searching her large purse when she suddenly pulls out a gun and yelled to the cashier, "give me the money."

The cashier complied and told police the suspect then demanded cigarettes and a bag. The cashier said she didn't call police right away because she was in shock.

The woman then left the store and walked across the parking lot and got into a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black female, between 20-30 years old, approximately 5'7" and 130 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket with writing on the back.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call police.