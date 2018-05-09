× Celebrate mom! Freebies and deals for fun on her special day

CLEVELAND – Mother’s Day is May 13, 2018. And because all moms deserve a treat on this day, we’ve put together a list of area attractions that are offering her free or discounted admission (and one that has free coffee!).

Have fun and Happy Mother’s Day!

**NOTE: All events are on Sunday, May 13, unless otherwise noted!**

💐AKRON ZOO

Free admission for all moms and grandmothers

10am-5pm

🌻CLEVELAND HISTORY CENTER

noon- 5pm

Mom get in for discounted price ($8) when you buy your ticket ahead of time

🌼CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO

Moms get in free

10am-5pm

🌸GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER

Moms, aunts, grandmas, sisters or any other special adult woman will receive half off the price of any general admission or combo admission ticket.

Saturday, May 12 (10am- 5pm) and Sunday, May 13 (noon – 5pm)

🌺GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM

Moms, stepmoms and grandmas get in free with the purchase of a child or adult general admission ticket

10am – 5pm, last entry at 4pm

🌷MALTZ MUSEUM

All moms get in free

11am-5pm

🌼STAN HYWET HALL & GARDENS

Moms get in free when they are with family

Manor House is open 10am-4:30pm

💐 FREE COFFEE FOR MOM!

If you’re on the road with mom this year, Pilot Flying J is giving her a free cup of coffee

Dowload the app for the coupon

🌹WILLIAM MCKINLEY PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY & MUSEUM

All moms admitted free

Saturday May 12, 9am-4pm