Weather: Sunny and pleasant

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Consecutive days of sunshine will lead us into midweek. Chance of showers and thunderstorms will return Thursday.

Right now, the Mother’s Day forecast is warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms very late in the day.

The severe weather season has been very quiet thus far courtesy of April and May being quite cool for many places east of the Rockies. Plus, our nation is well below normal in the number of tornadoes reported up to this point. There’s also one more all-time record worth noting: Oklahoma has not seen one single tornado anytime from January 1 through the last day of April (see plot below, and more detailed report HERE)