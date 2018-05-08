Mentor students surprised with trip to Cedar Point and more!

​

MENTOR, Ohio -- Mentor students learned about a big surprise Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the night before hundreds of Mentor Public School 8th-graders were set to leave for Washington, D.C., the trip was canceled due to a problem with the tour company, Discovery Tours.

Since that announcement, school districts all over Ohio have learned they, too, are affected by the tour company, which has declared bankruptcy.

After learning of the last-minute cancellation and the huge disappointment for Mentor students, the Cavs stepped up with a very generous offer, and invited the middle school students to be special guests at last week's watch party at the Q.

Now, the students just learned of another wonderful surprise that will happen next week: Cedar Point is giving all of the 8th-grade students free tickets to the park, along with extremely discounted pricing to stay overnight at Hotel Breakers.

And, the fun won't end there. On the way back home, students will come to Cleveland to attend one of three activities: The Cleveland Metropolitan Zoo, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or the Nautica Queen on the Cuyahoga River. Principals will work with students to decide which one they will visit.

Then, according to Mentor Public Schools, the final stop will be home of the Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium, where students will be invited onto the field to take a photo as the entire Mentor Schools 8th-grade class.

A meeting for parents will be held Monday, May 14 at 5 p.m. in the Mentor Fine Arts Center to lay out all of the plans.

