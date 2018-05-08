Thief goes on joy ride before crashing stolen ambulance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police are looking for the thief that stole an ambulance and took it on an early morning joy ride.

Police said the ambulance was stolen from St. Thomas Hospital in Akron around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the thief drove around in the ambulance for about an hour with the lights and sirens on.

The joy ride came to an end when the suspect hit a power pole and crashed in the woods off Merriman Rd.

The crash knocked out power to the area.

Merriman Rd. was closed from Poulsen Dr. to Treaty Line Rd.

Police said the suspect was gone when they arrived on the scene.