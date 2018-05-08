Thank you, teachers! Share photos to thank your special educator on National Teacher Appreciation Day

It’s time to thank the person who helped you expand your knowledge.

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day, and all this week is National Teacher Appreciation Week.

It was made official by Congress in 1980.

The National Education Association says National Teacher Day is a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.

