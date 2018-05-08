Report: Millennials think they are better at their jobs than their bosses

Think you can do your job better than your boss? You are not alone.

A new survey by Comparably, a workplace culture site, found that almost 40-percent of workers believe that they can do a better job than their bosses, the New York Post reported.

“It’s not necessarily that these people believe that their managers have fallen down on the job. It’s just that this group of workers, especially millennials, are certain that they are entitled to promotions and that they can best their bosses,” Comparably co-founder and chief executive Jason Nazar said.

But experts warn against getting too over-confident. They say it’s important to look at your company as a whole, not just at your role.

“Workers, especially less experienced workers, often get frustrated because things aren’t moving faster. What they are missing is that their boss has responsibilities that they don’t, including playing politics and navigating the organization,” Brandon Smith, workplace therapist, told the New York Post.

