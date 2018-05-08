Missing: Garrick Foxhall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Garrick Foxhall, 60, was last seen April 13 on East 154th Street in Cleveland. He has a full beard and a tattoo of Greek letters on his left shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a green canvas jacket, jeans and a blue shirt.

Garrick is 510" tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

