Linndale police caution parents after teen says man tried to grab her on way home from school

LINNDALE, Ohio — Police in Linndale are cautioning parents about a reported attempted abduction of a 15-year-old on her home from school on Monday.

The girl reports she was grabbed from behind near the intersection of West 120th Street and Bellaire Road.

The victim claims she started screaming and kicking at which time the suspect let go, and she ran straight to the police department.

Police have a partial description of the suspect: a light-skinned African-American male with spiked hair wearing light-colored pants and a dark sweatshirt or hoodie.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children reminding them to travel in groups, be aware of their surroundings, and never engage strangers.

Monday’s incident is under investigation.