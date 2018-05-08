It’s Election Day! Here’s what to know before you head to the polls…

The Primary Election will be held today. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are a number of races and issues facing Ohio voters.

Ohio Governor Race:

Among the decisions voters will make will be who will face off against each other for governor in November’s general election.

Democratic Candidates:

Richard Cordray

Dennis Kucinich

Larry Ealy

Bill O’Neill

Paul Ray

Joseph Schiavoni

Republican Candidates:

Mike DeWine

Mary Taylor

U.S. Senate Race:

One of the most closely-watched primaries in the nation will be Ohio’s Republican contest for U.S. Senate.

All are hoping to get a chance in the fall against U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, the only Democrat who now holds an office elected statewide in Ohio.

Republican Candidates:

Jim Renacci

Mike Gibbons

Melissa Ackison

Dan Kiley

Don Elijah Eckart

There are dozens of school levies that will be on the ballot across the FOX 8 viewing area, as well.

**Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com Tuesday night. We will have results, right here, as they come in throughout the evening, along with LIVE reports**