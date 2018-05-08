I TEAM: Mystery at two airports surrounding officer’s missing gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating a report by a local police officer wondering what happened to a gun that he says disappeared from his luggage after he flew from Cleveland to Florida.

The officer works in Northeast Ohio. He flew from Cleveland to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida two weeks ago, and he says he checked in a 9mm handgun and ammunition with his luggage. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says travelers can check in weapons if they are unloaded, placed in a case, and the passenger tells the airline.

We agreed not to identify the officer. He tells the I TEAM, when he got to Florida, he picked up his baggage. There were no signs showing it had been disturbed. Later, when he looked inside, the gun was not there.

He said, "There's a real threat at an airport where most people are stripped of any kind of weapons. An incredible risk to the travelers of Cleveland and/or Ft. Lauderdale airports.”

The passenger flew on Jet Blue. He said he immediately called the TSA, the Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. in Florida, Cleveland officials and the airline.

The TSA says agents never handled that gun or opened that bag. Spokesman Mike England said, "It was never opened by TSA officers. And instead, it was screened by our explosives detection system."

Meantime, Jet Blue issued a statement saying only that it`s cooperating with the investigation. A report shows the airline told authorities that the last place anyone saw the gun and the last place for any record of the gun was Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

In a statement, officials at the Cleveland Airport said, “We are aware of the incident and are taking the matter seriously. We continue to work with our partners at the Cleveland Division of Police.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is ongoing.

We found Cleveland Police have not made a report on this. Cleveland Police say, there may not be a need for a second report since one was made in Florida. However, we are still waiting for word from Cleveland Police to find out what steps officers in Cleveland have taken to solve the case.

The passenger in this case said he had expected more urgency from everyone involved.

He added, “I'm left with a fear of flying in non-secured airports."