All this week, we are warning you about backyard dangers. Tonight, we're telling you about something that, when used properly, provides exercise and entertainment.

But, it also sends nearly 100,000 people to the emergency room every year. We're talking about trampoline dangers. In tonight's report, Melissa Reid shares one mom's warning about the risks.

