Fox Recipe Box: Amy’s Slaw

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a crisp and refreshing salad that is perfect for spring and summer parties. Country chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer what goes into this tasty slaw and you may be surprised when you see the list of ingredients. Lee Ann’s friend Amy created this recipe.

AMY’S SLAW

1- (12oz.) bag broccoli slaw

6 green onions- sliced thin, including the green tops

1 cup matchstix carrots

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

fresh ground pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 cup raw slivered almonds

½ cup roasted & salted cashew pieces

½ cup roasted & salted sunflower seeds

2 Tablespoons butter, melted

Dressing

2 Tablespoons Grapeseed Oil (or extra virgin olive oil)

¼ cup raspberry blush vinegar

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Rinse & pat dry 12 oz. bag broccoli slaw (even though it is usually prewashed, I like to rehydrate it). In a large mixing bowl, add sliced onions & matchstix carrots to broccoli slaw. Sprinkle slaw mixture with salt, pepper and fresh lime juice. Set aside. Melt butter in medium-sized skillet over medium heat and sauté all the nuts until lightly golden. Remove nuts from heat and spread on brown paper bag or paper towel to absorb excess butter. For dressing, combine all 3 dressing ingredients in small food processor and blend well and pour over slaw. Allow slaw to marinate at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Toss cooled nuts in slaw mixture right before serving. Absolutely delicious! Serve 4-6.