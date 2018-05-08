× Bedford man sentenced to 8 years in woman’s drug death

BEDFORD-A Bedford man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the drug-related death of a 22-year-old woman.

A Summit County jury found 41-year-old Mark Wisniewski guilty last month of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking heroin.

22-year-old Jodie Gunnoe was found dead by her father in her Twinsburg apartment back in July 2016. The Summit County Medical Examiner determined Gunnoe died as a result of ingesting several drugs, including heroin. As part of their investigation, police discovered Wisniewski sold the victim the drugs. He also admitted to providing the drugs to the victim.

“These drugs have impacted so many lives in our community. They have left a trail of death and destruction and we must hold the peddlers of this poison accountable,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Mark Wisniewski’s case is the second involuntary manslaughter case in Summit County involving heroin or fentanyl to be decided by a jury trial.