CLEVELAND-- A precious moment before the Cavs took on the Raptors in Game 4 Monday night at the Q.

LeBron's three-year-old daughter, Zhuri, gave her dad a kiss while he was on the sidelines before the game... a kiss for good luck, then a high-five for good measure!

The Cavs lead 3-0 in the series against Toronto.

