× Thank you! Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and discounts

CLEVELAND – The week of May 7-11 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. (Tuesday, May 8 is Teacher Appreciation Day.) And what better way to thank the folks who are educating our nation’s students than with: FREE STUFF! 🍎

We have rounded up a whole list of appreciation freebies and discounts for all the educators out there…with a big thank you from us here at Fox 8.

🍎Bruegger’s Bagels: 20 percent off any catering order, pickup or delivery, all week.

🍎Chick-fil-A: Each individual restaurant sets their own rewards. Check out the Facebook page of your nearest location to find out if they are participating.

🍎Chipotle: Tuesday, May 8, 3pm until closing, with faculty ID, buy one-get one burrito, bowl, salad or tacos. For in-restaurant purchases only.

🍎Cici’s: Present coupon and teacher ID for free adult buffet. click here for coupon

🍎Einstein Bros Bagels: Use promo code 9053 to get 20 percent off any purchase all week long.

🍎Piada Italian Street Food: All week, teachers get a buy one entrée/get one free special.

There are also some retailers that offer year-round discounts for teachers:

🍎Banana Republic has an everyday 15 percent off discount. Click here for info.

🍎Barnes & Noble offers a year-round educator’s program. Click here for the details.

🍎The Container Store offers an Organized Teacher Program. Click here to apply.

🍎Half Price Books also offers a year-round discount. Click here for details.

🍎J.Crew offers a 15 percent discount all year for teachers (and college students) when they show their ID.

🍎Joann Fabrics and Crafts has a teacher rewards program. Click here for details.

🍎Lakeshore Learning has a teacher’s club. Click here for the details.

🍎Loft has a “Loft Loves Teachers” program. Click here to sign up.

🍎Michael’s Craft Stores has a 15 percent discount program for teachers. Sign up in store.