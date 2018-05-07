Sunshine hangs around for a few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - What a gorgeous way to kick-off the week.

Since records were moved to Hopkins Airport in 1938, there has never been a stretch where the first six days of May reached a maximum high of at least 75°F on every single day. It’s far more common (34%) to see every single day stay UNDER 75°!

Consecutive days of sunshine will lead us into midweek. Chance of showers and thunderstorms will return Thursday.

Right now, the Mother’s Day forecast is warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms very late in the day.