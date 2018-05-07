× Phil Collins coming to Cleveland as part of ‘Not Dead Yet, Live!’ tour

CLEVELAND — Phil Collins is coming to Cleveland.

The legendary performer’s ‘Not Dead Yet, Live!’ tour is coming to Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday, October 18 at 8 p.m.

The limited engagement of 15 shows will feature Phil Collins, longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Luis Conte and his 16-year-old son, Nicolas, on drums along with a horn section and backup singers.

The show will be a celebration of Collins’ epic career.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at www.TheQArena.com. Fans can also purchase tickets at any of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations OR the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office starting Wednesday, May 16.

**More information, here**

Collins will also make stops in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Newark, Brooklyn, Montreal, Columbus, Minneapolis, Chicago, Oakland, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

The tour is presented by Live Live Nation & S2BN Entertainment Studios by Arrangement with Solo & Tony Smith Personal Management.