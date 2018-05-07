One dead in fire at Akron home rented by university students

AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead after a fire in a home rented by four university students in Akron.

According to the Akron Fire Department, the fire started at about 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Grant Street.

The fire started in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, and a body was found in a the bedroom.

Fire officials say the home is rented by four college students. Two of the students got out of the home, and one was away for the night. Firefighters have not yet identified the victim, but they did say the victim was not a University of Akron student.

The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined.

The American Red Cross has been notified for the students displaced by the fire.

