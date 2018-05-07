Missing: Richard Zerecheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Richard Zerecheck, 49, hasn't been seen since March 18 when he left his home in Parma.

Since then, his girlfriend has received several text messages saying he's been spotted in the area of Fleet and Broadway in Cleveland. But, police havent been able to verify that.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

He has a tattoo on his stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland detective unit at 216-623-1234.

