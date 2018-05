× Missing: Cleveland police looking for 12-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Megan Patterson was last seen after being dropped off at Hannah Gibbons Elementary School on Larchmont Road.

Megan did not come home from school.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 105 lbs.

If you know her whereabouts, please call 216-621-1234.