May Primary: A look at races, candidates before you head to the polls

The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, May 8. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There are a number of races and issues facing Ohio voters.
Ohio Governor Race:
Among the decisions voters will make will be who will face off against each other for governor in November's general election.
Democratic Candidates:
Richard Cordray
Dennis Kucinich
Larry Ealy
Bill O'Neill
Paul Ray
Joseph Schiavoni
Republican Candidates:
Mike DeWine
Mary Taylor
U.S. Senate Race:
One of the most closely-watched primaries in the nation will be Ohio's Republican contest for U.S. Senate.
All are hoping to get a chance in the fall against U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, the only Democrat who now holds an office elected statewide in Ohio.
Republican Candidates:
Jim Renacci
Mike Gibbons
Melissa Ackison
Dan Kiley
Don Elijah Eckart
There are dozens of school levies that will be on the ballot across the FOX 8 viewing area, as well.
