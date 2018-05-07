Man accused of firing 8 shots at a woman on lunch break asking for reduced bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio – Only a Fox 8 I-Team camera was rolling when a defense attorney argued in Lorain County Common Pleas Court Monday to have his client’s $3-million bond reduced.

Christian Martinez, 20, is facing attempted murder charges for firing 8 shots at a woman who was parked in her car during a lunch break. The shooting happened in January in North Ridgeville.

Prosecutors argued against any bond reduction, say the shooting was “completely random.”

The judge agreed to reduce the bond to $1.5 million. The judge said if the defendant posts bond he will be placed on a GPS monitoring system.

Police say the victim was seriously injured.

The suspect is due back in court soon.

