Man accused of firing 8 shots at a woman on lunch break asking for reduced bond

LORAIN, Ohio – Only a Fox 8 I-Team camera was rolling when a defense attorney argued in Lorain County Common Pleas Court Monday to have his client’s $3-million bond reduced.
Christian Martinez, 20, is facing attempted murder charges for firing 8 shots at a woman who was parked in her car during a lunch break. The shooting happened in January in North Ridgeville.
Prosecutors argued against any bond reduction, say the shooting was “completely random.”
The judge agreed to reduce the bond to $1.5 million. The judge said if the defendant posts bond he will be placed on a GPS monitoring system.
Police say the victim was seriously injured.
The suspect is due back in court soon.
