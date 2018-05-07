Live Video: Group releases ‘community findings and recommendations’ in death of Aniya Day



CLEVELAND, Ohio — A group of community activists will release “community findings and recommendations” today regarding the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

The group gathered last month in a call for action for the 4-year-old, who police say was killed at the hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on March 11 for an unresponsive child. Aniya was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Aniya’s mother, Sierra Day, and her boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were charged with aggravated murder. Their bond is set at $1 million each.

Since Aniya’s death, Cuyahoga County has set up an outside panel to review what social workers knew, when and what they did about it.

Garrett had been fighting in juvenile court to get custody of his little girl, saying he had been reporting to authorities the girl was in danger.

A state agency cited Harbor Crest Day Care for not reporting to social workers multiple signs of abuse involving Aniya.

Additionally, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has appointed an independent review panel to look into Aniya’s case, and how it was handled.