It’s National Melanoma Monday: Here is list of warning signs and tips on how to keep your skin safe…

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States.

In fact, it's estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. One person dies from Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, every hour.

So how can you keep your skin safe? And do you know what to look for?

Today is National Melanoma Monday. So, we talked to Dr. Amy Kassouf, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic, along with Samantha Rathburn, a skin cancer patient, for information on this type of cancer.

