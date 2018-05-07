I TEAM: Exclusive video shows justice for family after carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing how a family got justice after a carjacking, a crime leaving more and more people terrorized in Northeast Ohio.

The video just released to the I TEAM shows a family, last year, moments after getting carjacked outside an apartment building in the Flats. Two men have pleaded guilty and one has just been sentenced.

This comes as carjackings have become such a problem that Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have a special unit reviewing these crimes throughout NE Ohio looking for possible connections.

In the case last year, a man can be heard telling Cleveland Police, "Two guys came. Pointed the gun at us and said back off back off and they drove off.”

A short time later on the west side, officers spotted the car that had been stolen. They pounced on it from multiple directions at a gas station.

Officers can be seen chasing one man and pulling another from the vehicle at gunpoint. One officer approached the passenger yelling, "Don't move. Don't move. Don't move. Don't move.”

Another patrolman tackled the driver after he ran, saying, "Just cooperate."

Ricardo Lozada just went to court to learn his punishment. Judge Timothy McCormick gave him 14 years in prison. Lozada recently did about a decade in prison for robberies, and he still faces charges for attempted murder tied to a drive by shooting.

The second man indicted for the Flats carjacking gets sentenced later this month.