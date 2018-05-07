Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Diana Chittester has a brand new CD called 'Paradox' and she shared some of her new original songs in the Fox 8 studio. The new music has a folk/pop sound along with Diana's signature guitar styling. Click here to see the popular Northeast Ohio singer-songwriter's upcoming show schedule.

