CLEVELAND, Oh -- Diana Chittester has a brand new CD called 'Paradox' and she shared some of her new original songs in the Fox 8 studio. The new music has a folk/pop sound along with Diana's signature guitar styling. Click here to see the popular Northeast Ohio singer-songwriter's upcoming show schedule.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester
