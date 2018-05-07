Famed filmmaker killed by giraffe while working in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA — Carlos Carvalho, a famed wildlife cinematographer, died after “a fatal run in with a giraffe on set,” his company said.

“It is with a very sad heart that we have to announce the passing of Carlos Carvalho,” Calla Crew posted on Facebook.

The South Africa-based company said Carvalho was filming a feature at Glen Afric Country Lodge Wednesday when the incident occurred. The filmmaker was flown to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlo’s family and friends during this very sad time,” Calla Crew said.

Glen Afric Country Lodge said an independent investigation was being carried out into Carvalho’s death.

“The accident occurred after filming with animals had come to an end and the giraffe was moved off the set by animal wranglers who were in attendance,” it said.

Glen Afric said accounts suggested that Carvalho had been trying to obtain additional footage of the giraffe, named Gerald, when the animal swung his head “making contact with the cameraman and knocking him off his feet.”

The lodge said Carvalho had received a safety briefing but had ventured too close to the giraffe.

“The management and staff of Glen Afric are deeply saddened by this unfortunate accident and join the production company in extending their sincere condolences to the cameraman’s family and friends,” its statement said.