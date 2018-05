Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Temperatures are cooler this morning. We are starting off with temps to the mid and upper 40s this morning with patchy fog. Still pleasant today, however, temperatures dip below average for a day. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Enjoy a nice sunny dry stretch through midweek. More unsettled weather arrives late week starting Thursday.

Right now Mother’s Day forecast is warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms the second half of the day.