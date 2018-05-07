Closing arguments set for today in trial of accused serial killer

ASHLAND, Ohio -- Closing arguments will be held Monday as attorneys wrap up their case in the trial of accused serial killer Shawn Grate.

Grate is already facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to some of his charges. He did not plead guilty to the aggravated murder charges, so he could still face the death penalty if convicted.

He is accused of killing 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley.

Grate was arrested in September 2016 after police found the women's remains in what was supposed to be a vacant Ashland home, where another woman said she had been held captive.

Once in custody, Grate, 41, told police that he had killed two other women but he has not been charged in those killings. Police also looked into whether he was connected to the 2015 death of a fifth woman.

Other charges include aggravated murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Read more here.