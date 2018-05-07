Cleveland police looking for psych patient who escaped, took car with baby inside; infant found safe

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for an escaped psych patient from MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police say Travis Lee Burke, 23, took off from Metro in a gown and took a running vehicle from a parking lot on Fulton Road.

A 16-month-old baby was inside. The child and vehicle were located in Lakewood.

Cleveland police originally said Burke has tattoos all over his face and arms; a photo from the Mentor Police Department via Cleveland police shows tattoos on the lower part of the suspect’s neck.

He is likely still wearing a hospital gown, and may have a handgun that was in the vehicle he took.