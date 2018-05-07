× Cavs look to sweep Raptors, advance to Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

None of the first 15 points for the Cavs came from LeBron James. J.R. Smith stepped up early with 12 points in the first. After one quarter, the Cavs led, 30-26.

Cleveland continued to spread the ball around. Even Cedi Osman saw minutes and added 2 in the first half.

Cleveland beat Toronto with a James buzzer beater in Game 3. Even thought it was a close game, James put up 38 points and got support from Kevin Love, who had 21 with 16 boards.

The Cavs lead the series, 3-0. A win would send them to the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth year in a row.

