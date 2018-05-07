4-year-old killed after being hit in yard by alleged drunk driver

ANDOVER TWP., Ohio — A four-year-old girl died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriffs Office, authorities were called to 5206 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to reports that a child was struck by a vehicle in the yard.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A 26-year-old woman who was driving the truck involved was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated vehicular homicide.

She is in Ashtabula County Jail pending arraignment.