4-year-old killed after being hit in yard by alleged drunk driver

ANDOVER TWP., Ohio — A four-year-old girl died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriffs Office, authorities were called to 5206 Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to reports that a child was struck by a vehicle in the yard.
The child was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
A 26-year-old woman who was driving the truck involved was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated vehicular homicide.
She is in Ashtabula County Jail pending arraignment.
41.609200 -80.611978