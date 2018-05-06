Tracking rain and thunder this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another beautiful afternoon so far, temperatures back into the low and mid 70’s with filtered sunshine. We're tracking a line of rain and thunderstorms that is moving into our western counties now. Frequent lightning, downpours, gusty winds and small hail possible as the cold front moves through. Stay tuned we could have an isolated strong/severe storm out of this.

Tonight hit and miss showers are possible through early morning, otherwise temperatures cool to around 50. Still pleasant Monday, however, temperatures dip below average for a day. Enjoy a nice sunny dry stretch through midweek.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: