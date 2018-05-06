Timeline: Life after Seymour Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- It's been five years since three Cleveland women were freed from a decade of captivity at a house on Seymour Avenue.

Michelle Knight, who now uses the name Lily Rose Lee, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were kidnapped one by one and kept just miles from where they were last seen. They survived a living nightmare.

In the years since their escape, these brave women have done their best to move on with their lives and achieve some sense of normalcy, from TV appearances to book deals, to reconnecting with loved ones and building new relationships.

Here's a look back at what these survivors have been up to:

