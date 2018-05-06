Raptors president fined $25K for walking on court to yell

TORONTO, ON - MAY 21: General manager Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors before the start of their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 21, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $25,000 for walking onto the court at halftime of Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers to verbally confront officials for reversing a call.
The league announced the fine Sunday. It stems from an incident that occurred Saturday night during the Raptors’ 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers.
Toronto had been called for 14 fouls in the first half, compared with eight for Cleveland. The Raptors were irate that what had appeared to be a Serge Ibaka basket and potential free throw was downgraded to a foul with no basket and no free throw.
All-Star DeMar DeRozan, coach Dwane Casey and his assistants all screamed at the referees.
Game 4 is Monday night in Cleveland. Toronto, which is trailing the series 3-0, needs a win to stay alive in the Eastern Conference semifinal.
